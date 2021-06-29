Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

