Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $771,000 Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BE. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bloom Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BE opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $53,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $147,059.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,243,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,309 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,606. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

