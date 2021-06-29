Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,104 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,489 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 706.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,433 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 46,200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.89.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $592,439.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,818 shares in the company, valued at $9,396,183.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,533. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

