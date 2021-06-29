Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 88,490 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $2,028,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,777.5% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

