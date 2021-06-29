Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPWH. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $779.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

