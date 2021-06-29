Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 161.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,935 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 83,737 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 267,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 86,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

HWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.