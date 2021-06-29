Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,453 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Old Republic International worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,009,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,033,000 after buying an additional 229,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE ORI opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

