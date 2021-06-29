Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Knoll worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Knoll by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Knoll by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,315,000 after purchasing an additional 235,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Knoll by 373.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 140,648 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 367,877 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $8,737,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,872,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,968,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KNL stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36. Knoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -119.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $264.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

