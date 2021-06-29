Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First American Financial worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.56. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAF. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

