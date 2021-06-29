Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,970 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after acquiring an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $31,280,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $28,534,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $191.16 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $127.62 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.16.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

