Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 112.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,664 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMBI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.93.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

