Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 273,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First American Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

NYSE FAF opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $66.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

