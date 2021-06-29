Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,386 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ingles Markets worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at about $40,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

IMKTA stock opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.