Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 915 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Terex worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Terex by 6.1% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Terex by 20.1% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 24.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Terex by 157.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 38,284 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

In other news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43. Terex Co. has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

