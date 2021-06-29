Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Carrier Global by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $47.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

