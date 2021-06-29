Brenntag SE to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brenntag in a report released on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brenntag’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Baader Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $18.83 on Monday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

