Brian M. Scott Sells 2,500 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.73. 225,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,901. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $96.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

