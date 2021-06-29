Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.29. 124,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,618,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

