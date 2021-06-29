Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,250. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $471.83. 9,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.18 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.84.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

