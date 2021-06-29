Brokerages Anticipate Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.27 Million

Analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to announce sales of $267.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $266.10 million to $268.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ:ALHC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $936,000. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $543,924,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $13,717,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $32,155,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

