Brokerages Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). Anaplan reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Anaplan stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.59. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,173. Anaplan has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,767,601.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 117.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.