Brokerages Anticipate Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Cameco posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21. Cameco has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

