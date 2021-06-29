Brokerages Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to report $91.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.60 million and the highest is $93.00 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $83.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $438.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $434.90 million to $442.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $478.75 million, with estimates ranging from $470.20 million to $489.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CASA shares. Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,066,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,666,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares in the company, valued at $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,360. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,231 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,305. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $752.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

