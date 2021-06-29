Brokerages Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.67 Million

Analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report sales of $260.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.06 million. ExlService posted sales of $222.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

In related news, Director Som Mittal sold 5,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $522,197.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,880. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ExlService by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,305,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.46. ExlService has a twelve month low of $57.88 and a twelve month high of $108.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.