Brokerages Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $463.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post $463.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $469.90 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $400.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.55. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.