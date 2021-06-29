Brokerages Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. BRP Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.88%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $26.99 on Friday. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.