Brokerages Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.33 Million

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report $28.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.50 million and the highest is $29.50 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $22.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $141.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.52 million to $151.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $289.07 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,379 shares of company stock worth $41,120. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,626. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

