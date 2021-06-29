Brokerages Expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. i3 Verticals posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after acquiring an additional 757,319 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,062,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after purchasing an additional 371,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 311,431 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.41. 2,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,062. The firm has a market cap of $977.86 million, a PE ratio of -146.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

