Brokerages Expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. Loop Industries posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 190%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:LOOP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.63. 6,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,564. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Loop Industries by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,172,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,029,000 after acquiring an additional 491,861 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. 13.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

