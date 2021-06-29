Brokerages Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.09. Masco reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

NYSE MAS opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.50. Masco has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Masco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

