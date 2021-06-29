Brokerages Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Target Price at $115.43

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,101,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,455,000 after acquiring an additional 79,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,241,000 after acquiring an additional 41,957 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.60. 244,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,383. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

