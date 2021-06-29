Brokerages Set Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) PT at $30.25

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective for the company.

Shares of ATSG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 440,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,058. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $170,002.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,826.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,826 shares of company stock worth $698,903 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

