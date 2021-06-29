Brokerages Set Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target at $43.40

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ABCB stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.