Brokerages Set CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT at $82.33

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,768.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $915,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,476,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,838,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth $274,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth $4,222,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth $3,266,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 152.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 83,171 shares during the period.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $95.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45. CareDx has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.95 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

