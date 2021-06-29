Brokerages Set Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) PT at $34.00

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

EGBN traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $56.27. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,560. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

