Brokerages Set Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) PT at C$156.89

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$156.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQB. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$135.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,444. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.74. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$66.00 and a 12 month high of C$153.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$138.48.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 17.0199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

