Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Price Target at $58.50

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 21,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,266,514.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,225 shares of company stock worth $4,481,403. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHR opened at $61.14 on Friday. Phreesia has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

