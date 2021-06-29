Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Price Target at $58.50

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.
PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.
In other news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 21,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,266,514.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,225 shares of company stock worth $4,481,403. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:PHR opened at $61.14 on Friday. Phreesia has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
