Brokerages Set Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Price Target at €22.50

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.50 ($26.47).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLE. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

EPA:GLE traded down €0.62 ($0.73) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €24.78 ($29.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €25.13. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a twelve month high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

