Brokerages Set STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Price Target at €37.43

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €37.43 ($44.04).

Several equities research analysts have commented on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM stock traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €30.96 ($36.42). 2,687,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €30.56. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.