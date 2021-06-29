Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) PT at GBX 177.64

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 176.82 ($2.31).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday.

Shares of VOD traded up GBX 0.38 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 120.94 ($1.58). The stock had a trading volume of 57,934,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,479,484. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.96. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

