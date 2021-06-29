Brokers Offer Predictions for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,861 shares of company stock worth $10,153,773. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

