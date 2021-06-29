Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Stock Position Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 34.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period.

NYSE:RA opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

