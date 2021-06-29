Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has C$45.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an equal weight rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$49.94.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$47.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of C$36.23 and a one year high of C$63.39. The company has a market cap of C$13.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -119.28%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.