BRP Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

BRP stock opened at C$95.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. BRP has a 12 month low of C$52.57 and a 12 month high of C$119.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$102.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$118.56.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

