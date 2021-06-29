BRP Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

BRP stock opened at C$95.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. BRP has a 12 month low of C$52.57 and a 12 month high of C$119.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$102.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$118.56.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

