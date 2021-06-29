Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Head to Head Survey

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bumble and Aurora Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million N/A $66.15 million N/A N/A Aurora Mobile $72.28 million 5.34 -$34.49 million ($0.21) -15.62

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bumble and Aurora Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53 Aurora Mobile 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bumble presently has a consensus target price of $65.20, suggesting a potential upside of 14.37%. Aurora Mobile has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.17%. Given Aurora Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Bumble.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble N/A N/A N/A Aurora Mobile -51.35% -44.29% -19.60%

Summary

Bumble beats Aurora Mobile on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection. The company also provides application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; and an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

