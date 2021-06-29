BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $34,584.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $34,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $931,602.28.

On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,372,451.63.

On Friday, June 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $37,726.68.

On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $696,127.46.

On Friday, June 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 13,582 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 43,741 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Monday, June 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $1,354,319.10.

On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $617,020.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $509,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. 72,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.64. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,166,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BurgerFi International by 436.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.