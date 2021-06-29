BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $34,584.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $34,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $931,602.28.
- On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,372,451.63.
- On Friday, June 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $37,726.68.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $696,127.46.
- On Friday, June 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 13,582 shares of BurgerFi International stock.
- On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 43,741 shares of BurgerFi International stock.
- On Monday, June 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $1,354,319.10.
- On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $617,020.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $509,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:BFI traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. 72,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.64. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,166,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BurgerFi International by 436.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.
Further Reading: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.