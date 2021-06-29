Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,125,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

NYSE:BURL opened at $319.10 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.99. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.