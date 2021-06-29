BZEdge Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. BZEdge has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $40.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00045229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00143819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00177317 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,929.58 or 1.00292780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002868 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

