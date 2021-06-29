C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 319 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,521,000 after buying an additional 39,570 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.13 and a fifty-two week high of $238.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

