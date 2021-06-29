C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 424 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $633.12. 406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,792. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.00 and a 1 year high of $633.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $559.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

